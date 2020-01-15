Maryland man who threatened to kill all Hispanics in Miami pleads guilty

MIAMI – A Maryland man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Miami federal court to making multiple threats to kill all Hispanics.

Eric Lin, 35, of Clarksburg, Maryland, admitted during his change-of-plea hearing to making multiple threats via Facebook to injure and kill a South Florida resident and to kill all Hispanics in Miami.

“I’m coming to rape and kill you,” Lin wrote in one message, federal prosecutors said.

“I will stop at nothing until you, your family, your friends, your entire WORTHLESS LATIN RACE IS RACIALLY EXTERMINATED,” Lin wrote in another message, prosecutors said.

Lin also admitted that he discussed mass shootings of Hispanics and the idolization of Adolf Hitler.

He faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced March 30.