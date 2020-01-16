Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian in Miami

MIAMI – A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Miami that killed a pedestrian last month.

Theodore Rivers, 36, faces numerous charges, including leaving the scene of a crash involving death, tampering with physical evidence, driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.

The crash occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 on Northwest 54th Street near Northwest 13th Avenue.

Miami police said the victim, Lionel Kindelan, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to relatives, Kindelan was on his way back from a nearby grocery store when he was killed.

A retired grandfather and father of four who used to do tapestry work, Kindelan had been affected by polio at the age of two. While he was able to walk, in his later years he would use a medical scooter.

Kindelan’s damaged motorized wheelchair and debris could be seen scattered about the street after the crash.

Vehicle parts from the car that struck him were also found nearby, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, a Crime Stoppers tip led police to Rivers, whose black Chevrolet Tahoe had several missing parts in the front consistent with damage that was likely caused in the crash.

Authorities said he surrendered to investigators on Wednesday. Records show he has been convicted four times for driving with a suspended license.