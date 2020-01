Police ask public’s help in finding Florida girl missing for almost a week

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Central Florida are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenage girl who has been missing for nearly a week.

14-year-old Kayla Desiree-Marie Nienhuis was last seen on Jan. 11 in the Crystal River area and hasn’t been heard from since.

Officials say Nienhuis is 5 feet 2 inches with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information on Nienhuis’ whereabouts are urged to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-726-1121.