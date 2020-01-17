Police give all-clear after reports of shots fired on University of Florida campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida police have given the all-clear after there were reports of shots fired on the campus late Friday.

Police posted a tweet that warned of the gunfire near the College of Veterinary Medicine on the southern part of the campus. Another post said the suspect was possibly armed with a 9 mm firearm.

An update later said the shots were someone target practicing in the area, but no suspect was located.

Although police said it was not an active shooter, they warned residents and students to stay away from the area.