2 passengers injured when hot air balloon strikes power lines in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two passengers were taken to a hospital Sunday after a hot air balloon struck power lines in southwest Miami-Dade during its descent, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 7:40 a.m. in the area of Southwest 240th Street and 212th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart, the operator of the hot air balloon was attempting to land in an open field when the hot air balloon veered off course and struck the power lines.

Cowart said the hot air balloon was occupied by nine adults, including the operator.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the two injured passengers to a local hospital.

The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

Electricity was temporarily turned off in the area by Florida Power & Light.