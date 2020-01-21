Officers investigate battery report outside of Antonio Brown’s home in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police officers surrounded the Hollywood home of troubled NFL star Antonio Brown on Tuesday afternoon in the Hollywood Oaks’ gated community.

There was a large Allied Van Lines’ moving truck parked in front of the home. Outside of the home, a crime scene technician took a picture of a man’s stomach.

According to the Hollywood Police Department, six officers responded to the home after someone called 911. The caller reported a battery that happened outside of the home at 3600 Estate Oak Circle, police said.

Broward County court records show Chelsie Kyriss filed a paternity lawsuit against Brown on Jan. 15 to determine child support and custody. The couple’s 2018 Christmas picture included four boys.

Officers responded to the home Jan. 13 when Brown accused Kyriss of trying to steal one of his cars. A video shows him shouting expletives at Kyriss in front of their boys.

“You don’t drive Bentleys,” Brown said. “This is not your life.”

Brown grabbed a clear plastic bag full of multicolored penis-shaped gummy candy and threw it in Kyriss’ direction. He also shouted expletives at Hollywood police officers.

“Take her to jail,” Brown said.

In response, the department returned his donation for the Hollywood Police Athletic League’s 7 on 7 football program.