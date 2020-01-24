Suspect involved in Broward County chase appears in bond court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Five people were arrested Thursday following a high-speed police chase in Broward County, and on Friday, one of them appeared before a judge.

Joshua Perez, 36, whose face was bruised in his mugshot, appeared in bond court Friday following the ordeal.

Sky 10 was above the scene near Orange Drive and State Road 7 in Davie as two suspects were pinned to the ground as officers were seen punching one of them before finally putting him in handcuffs.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the chase started in Hollywood.

After the suspects rammed an unmarked BSO van with their black pickup truck, some of the guys jumped out along Northwest 16th Court, but two others still in the truck continued on, causing chaos on the road, authorities said.

The chase finally ended thanks to a pit maneuver by police.

“Immediately I can see five, 10 cops running out of -- must of been 50 other cops cars out there,” one witness said. “They broke open a couple of windows to get two people out of the pickup truck.”

Some say the punches were excessive and unnecessary, but the BSO sees it differently.

“When they are trying to apprehend violent known felons and if there is any type of resistance, use of force will be used,” BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said.

Perez faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, fleeing and eluding police and leaving the scene of a crash.

Coleman-Wright said the chase originated as detectives were attempting to take the carjacking suspect into custody.