LISTEN HERE: The Florida Files goes to the Super Bowl

With the Super Bowl in South Florida for a record-breaking 11th time, the Florida Files Podcast presents special episodes highlighting some of the most thrilling, bizarre and worrisome moments during the big game’s visits to Miami.

THE GAME MUST GO ON - Super Bowl XXIII (1989)

Jan. 22, 1989, In the huddle near the end of Super Bowl XXIII, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana settles his teammates’ nerves by pointing out comedian John Candy in the stands. The levity caps off one of the most tense Super Bowl weeks ever. While preparations are under way, a race riot breaks out in a Miami neighborhood and thousands of out of town visitors are arriving for the festivities. Should the game go on? The former mayor of Miami tells the Florida Files he was scared for his life.





HALFTIME HISTORY IN THE PURPLE RAIN - Super Bowl XLI (2007)

Torrential downpours wouldn’t let up in Miami. The Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears slip and slide all over the field during Super Bowl XLI. What to do about halftime? For Miami football fans and players, the unrelenting rain may have been hell; but for performer Prince, the heavens opened up for him and he took full advantage with his finale of Purple Rain in a downpour, making history as the Best Halftime Show ever.

ROBINSON’S BISCAYNE BLUNDER - Super Bowl XXXIII (1999)

Players called him “The Prophet” because of his work ethic and for never missing a chance to lead the locker room in pre-game prayers. But on the night before Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami, Atlanta Falcons safety Eugene Robinson decided to go for a little drive. He ended up in the wrong place at the worst time, offering $40 to an undercover policewoman posing as a prostitute in exchange for oral sex. He played in the game the next day against the Denver Broncos, but he and the rest of the Dirty Birds couldn’t overcome Robinson’s big blunder.