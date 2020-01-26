Woman killed, teen injured after drive-by shooting in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An early morning drive-by shooting left one person dead and a teenager in the hospital.

Gunfire erupted at approximately 4:30 a.m. outside of a home on northwest 18th Court near 127th Street in Miami-Dade County's Westview neighborhood.

Police arrived shortly after the shooting and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, an adult woman and a teenage boy.

Both were taken by first responders to Ryder Trauma Center where the woman was later pronounced dead.

Back at the crime scene, homicide detectives searched for clues as they work to identify the shooter.

Though officers believe the gunman was riding in some type of vehicle, they have yet to release any kind of description.