Accused watch thief targets yet another man in Miami, police say

MIAMI – A South Florida woman who was arrested earlier this month in connection with the theft of nearly $500,000 in jewelry from a man she met at a ritzy hotel in Miami Beach now faces an additional charge in connection with a separate incident in the city of Miami.

According to an arrest report, Andria Banks, 35, of Aventura, who previously went by the name Dacorian Dewayne Greer, met a man in the early morning hours of Dec. 28 on 11th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in Miami after he had finished up a night of drinking with some friends.

The man told police he remembered waking up in a parking lot on Southwest Fifth Avenue and Sixth Street and realized that his $20,000 silver Rolex watch, $250 in cash and his iPhone 7 were missing.

The victim went to the Miami Police Department Thursday and told detectives that after gathering his thoughts he remembered meeting Banks that morning and then recognized her photo on a Local 10 News article from Jan. 3 that reported similar accusations against her in which nearly $500,000 worth of jewelry, including a watch, had been taken from another man.

According to Banks’ latest arrest report, the victim provided detectives with a photo of the last location where his stolen cellphone pinged, which coincided with Banks’ home address.

He also identified her in a photo lineup.

Banks now faces an additional charge of second-degree grand theft.

She is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.