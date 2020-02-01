Pre-game parties in full swing ahead of Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – South Florida is the epicenter of football this weekend!

The Super Bowl is now just one day away, but the pre-game parties have already been in full swing.

Ocean Drive was on overdrive Friday night as Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers fans soaked up all the magic the Magic City has to offer as the excitement builds for the big game.

“The weather out here, the people, the atmosphere -- it’s gorgeous,” one man said.

Some tourists said they traveled to South Florida even though they don't have tickets for the Super Bowl.

For those who do have tickets, they didn’t come cheap. Tickets to Super Bowl LIV ranged between $3,000 and $6,000 per ticket.

One tourist joked that he sold a kidney to pay for his ticket.

And the parties weren’t just going on in Miami-Dade County, but people were celebrating all night from Miami to Palm Beach County.