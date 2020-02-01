Video shows thief pretending to be Super Bowl LIV fan looking to buy diamonds

MIAMI – A man allegedly told an Aruba Gold Jewelers employee that he was in Miami for the Super Bowl LIV, and he was searching for diamonds for the woman he was marrying on Sunday. But he had other plans.

There were plenty of options at the high-end jewelry store, which opened in the Seybold Building in 1982. A woman showed him bracelets valued at $28,000. A video shows he took them without paying.

“I’m devastated that this can happen to good hard-working people,” said Noni Rancaño, the co-owner of the family-owned store. “He needs to be caught”

Surveillance video shows the store employee left the bracelets outside of the locked case. He asked another employee for a glass of water. That’s when the impostor saw his opportunity. He leaned over the counter and took the jewels.

Rancaño released the surveillance video to Local 10 News. Her hope is that someone might recognize the thief. They are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Rancaño has a message for the thief: “Give me back my bracelets and move on!"