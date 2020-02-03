Man, 40, arrested for following teenage girl, spying on her in shower, police say

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. – A 40-year-old man followed a 14-year-old girl from her dance practice on Friday night in Palm Beach County to her home in Broward County -- where the girl’s relative found him spying on her through a bathroom window, police reported.

The girl was taking a shower, according to the Light House Point Police Department.

A witness told deputies he chased away the man, officers later identified as Sean Shalev, who works for a cruise line. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies in a helicopter spotted Shalev hiding between bushes outside of a nearby home.

Shalev, who was born in Israel and lives in Delray Beach, told officers he followed the girl in a grey Kia rental vehicle and parked it near the girl’s house in Fort Lauderdale’s suburb of Lighthouse Point, according to the police report.

Officers searched the car and reported finding a black Panasonic video camera and a backpack inside. Shalev injured his arm during the chase, and officers reported he was hospitalized at the North Broward Medical Center.

On Monday afternoon, Shalev was being held without bond at the Broward County main jail. He is facing charges of burglary occupied dwelling unarmed, voyeurism first offense and resist officer obstruct without violence.

Local 10 News photojournalist Wade Hughes contributed to this report.