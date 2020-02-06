Man arrested in connection with iPhone theft at Miami Shores Sprint store

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – A 33-year-old man was arrested this week, days after he snatched an iPhone that was on display at a Sprint store in Miami Shores, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Nicholas Garcia was taken into custody Tuesday on a grand theft charge.

According to authorities, Garcia stole the phone just after 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Sprint store at 9400 NE Second Ave.

According to Miami Shores police, Garcia is the person who was captured on surveillance video approaching an iPhone display case, cutting the security cables to one of the phones and running out of the store with the item.

Responding officers searched the area but did not immediately find the thief, authorities said.

Garcia remains in custody Thursday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

In addition to the charge regarding the theft of the phone, Garcia had two active arrest warrants for leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and driving with a suspended license, records show. He also faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, fleeing and eluding and grand theft of a vehicle.