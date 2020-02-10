Police identify man killed during music video shoot in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Fla. – Police have identified a man who was fatally shot over the weekend during a music video shoot in Sweetwater as 50-year-old Barbaro Lara.

The shooting occurred Saturday afternoon near Southwest 112th Avenue and Seventh Street.

According to authorities, the music video shoot involved reggaeton artist Y Len.

Police said a fight broke out between two men during the shoot and police were called. They eventually cleared the scene after things calmed down.

Investigators said Lara then armed himself with a knife.

They said bystanders disarmed Lara, who then went into a nearby home and retrieved a machete.

A man opened fire when Lara came back outside. Lara, who relatives said was a husband and father, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Police spent hours processing the crime scene and pilfering through classic cars at the scene and what appeared to be wads of cash and drug-like materials.

Police placed the suspected shooter in the back of a Sweetwater police cruiser.

"He is being talked to by investigators to establish what it is that happened between him and this person," Sweetwater public information officer Jonathan Arche said.

The case has been turned over to Miami-Dade police homicide detectives.

It’s unclear whether the gunman will face charges.