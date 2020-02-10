West Palm Beach woman accused of stalking, harassing former boss

PALM BEACH, Fla. – A West Palm Beach woman is accused of stalking and harassing her former boss for about a year in an effort to get her job back, repeatedly calling her, sending her flowers and messages and even following her home from the grocery store, police said.

Brygida Trzaska, 45, was arrested Friday on misdemeanor charges of stalking and harassing communication.

According to a Palm Beach police report, Trzaska was fired in February 2019 after a dispute with her employer, real estate agent Linda Olsson, over sick leave and vacation time.

Since she was fired, Trzaska has repeatedly harassed Olsson over the last 11 months with repeated "phone calls, emails and encounters at the victim's home and office."

Police said Olsson received several emails from Trzaska between February and June wanting to discuss her termination as Olsson's executive assistant.

In March, Trzaska sought a letter of reference from Olsson to help her find another job, at which time she wrote, "I hope we can reconcile soon." However, Olsson told her their "relationship is irretrievably broken."

Trzaska replied, "I refute your claim," and went on to cite several religious passages, according to the report.

In May, Trzaska sent Olsson an electronic happy birthday card. After Olsson thanked her for the card and advised her to look for another executive assistant job elsewhere, Trzaska replied, "I really just want to work for YOU…It would mean the world to me if I can see you…I do owe you a huge apology and dinner."

The next month, Olsson called Trzaska and told her to stay away from her and stop contacting her. Nevertheless, Trzaska continued to harass Olsson, showing up at her business wanting to speak with her, according to the report.

That same month, Olsson contacted Palm Beach police to report the harassing calls and unsolicited encounters.

When police spoke to Trzaska, she agreed to stop contacting Olsson. Despite the warning, however, Trzaska continued to harass Olsson, police said.

From July to October, Trzaska left "numerous flowers, plants, cards and notes" at Olsson's home, police said.

In October, Olsson had an attorney send Trzaska a certified cease-and-desist letter demanding that she stop harassing her former boss.

Trzaska ignored the letter, according to the report, delivering flowers to Olsson's home in November, along with a note that read, "Stay Safe!" She then sent several Thanksgiving notes and flowers to Olsson, police said.

In January, Trzaska left an invitation to the Palm Beach Modern and Contemporary Art Fair on the windshield of Olsson's car, according to the report.

Another cease-and-desist letter was sent to Trzaska, but a week later she was waiting for Olsson outside a Publix while Olsson was shopping, police said. As Olsson walked to her car, she noticed Trzaska's car parked next to hers.

"The defendant followed the victim to her car and attempted to engage in conversation," according to the report.

Trzaska then followed Olsson home, driving back and forth on the street outside her house, police said.

When police asked Trzaska why she was at Olsson's home, she answered, "I wanted to speak to Linda."

Trzaska was warned that any further attempts to contact Olsson could result in criminal charges, but later that night, Olsson found flowers by her front door and Trzaska's car parked out front, police said.

She left before police arrived, but the next day Olsson saw Trzaska driving outside her home, police said.

Investigators determined that Trzaska called Olsson 339 times between Dec. 14 and Jan. 28.

Trzaska was released from jail on a $6,000 bond.