Officers warn Key Biscayne drivers to plan ahead of 4 days of heavy traffic

MIAMI – Police officers are warning Key Biscayne drivers to plan ahead of the upcoming Miami International Boat Show, which will cause traffic delays from Thursday to Monday on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Key Biscayne drivers, who are coming or going to Miami, should expect 25 to 45-minute delays in both directions of the causeway, according to the Key Biscayne Police Department.

Event organizers expect some 20,000 to 26,000 attendees from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the Miami Marine Stadium property, which the city of Miami owns.