Boat show provides free Miami water taxi, shuttle services to Virginia Key

MIAMI – To help reduce traffic on the Rickenbacker Causeway this weekend, the Miami International Boat Show organizers are offering ticket holders free transportation from downtown Miami to Virginia Key.

From Thursday to Monday, ticket holders will be able to board water taxis and shuttles at five stops in downtown Miami that are near to public parking lots or public transportation.

The water taxis will be stopping at Bayfront Park and the AmericanAirlines Arena, where there will also be a free shuttle bus service stop.

There will also be shuttle buses stopping outside of Virgin MiamiCentral, the Brightline station in Overtown, and at two public Miami-Dade County parking facilities: The Hickman Garage at 270 NW 2nd St., and the West Lot Garage at 220 NW 3rd St.

Although event organizers are discouraging attendees from driving to Virginia Key, they are providing valet parking at the Marine Stadium and parking at the event’s Lot B in the Virginia Key Beach Park area.

Attendees who decide to use ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft will be using Lot C outside of the Miami Seaquarium where there will also be a free shuttle service.