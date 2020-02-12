Walmart customers, employees rescue woman during attempted rape, police say

PLANTATION, Fla. – Walmart customers and employees in Plantation rescued a woman over the weekend from a would-be rapist who forced her to the floor, authorities said.

According to an arrest report obtained Wednesday by Local 10 News, the incident occurred Saturday at the Walmart at 1885 N. Pine Island Road.

The report stated that the victim was shopping when Andrew Brooks Handley, 24, began to whisper unintelligible things to her.

She told officers he then grabbed her shoulder and threw her down to the floor, using his upper body to pin her down.

According to his arrest report, Handley used his knees to pry the victim’s legs open as she screamed for help.

Plantation police said several customers and employees ran over and pulled Handley off of the victim.

The victim was so terrified during the attack that she urinated on herself, the report stated.

Authorities said Handley told responding officers that he “was trying to clean his pipes,” and “get something sweet.”

According to the arrest report, Handley confessed to trying to rape the woman and told officers that he became sexually aroused after seeing the victim holding a syrup bottle.

He told officers he believed if he could control the victim’s head, she would submit to his sexual urges, authorities said.

Handley was arrested on charges of attempted sexual battery and false imprisonment. He is being held at the North Broward Bureau in lieu of a $60,000 bond.