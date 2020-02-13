Cruise ship returns to Port Everglades early after gastrointestinal outbreak

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A cruise ship returned to Port Everglades on Thursday morning after a gastrointestinal outbreak forced it to cut short its voyage.

The Caribbean Princess arrived about 7 a.m. after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 300 passengers and more than two dozen crew members fell ill with symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea.

Princess Cruises said Monday that the ship, which was in the midst of a 14-day cruise in the Caribbean Sea, would return to port early “out of an abundance of caution due to guests reporting symptoms consistent with a mild case of gastrointestinal illness.”

Frank Boguth was one of the passengers who got sick. He spoke to Local 10 News from the balcony of his cabin on the ship.

Frank Boguth speaks to Local 10 News from the balcony of his cabin on the Caribbean Princess. He was one of the more than 300 passengers who got sick. (WPLG)

“We weren’t allowed to handle utensils,” he said. “Everything was handed to us at the buffets. People were at every station to put things in your plates. They just went out of their way to take care of things, but, you know, it’s just one of those things that got out of hand.”

Because the trip was cut short, passengers will receive a 50% refund and will get a 50% credit for a future cruise.

Shortly after the ship arrived, a sanitation crew could be seen headed toward it.

A santitization crew is headed toward the @PrincessCruises Caribbean Princess ship. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/LHlJ1vLdnq — Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) February 13, 2020

Some crew members for the next Caribbean Princess voyage could be seen wearing masks as they prepared to board the ship, which is expected to resume its travel schedule after a thorough cleansing.