Officers investigate shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Miami-Dade police officers responded to a shooting on Thursday afternoon in northwest Miami-Dade’s Pinewood neighborhood.

Miami-Dade police officers detain a male suspect on Thursday in Pinewood. (SKY 10)

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Northwest 96th Street and Ninth Avenue, just west of Interstate 95. A male suspect was detained.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Derrick Clemons contributed to this story. Local 10 News’ reporter Liane Morejon is responding to the scene.

