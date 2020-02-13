Woman stabbed multiple times in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed multiple times in Hialeah, authorities confirmed.

The stabbing was reported Thursday at an apartment complex at 5653 W. 26th Ave.

Hialeah police Sgt. Ibel Perez said officers arrived at the scene to find the 27-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Perez said the offender fled the scene before police arrived, but he was later taken into custody.

He has been identified by police as 35-year-old Saul Pellot Duprey.

The victim, meanwhile, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Her condition has not been released.

Circumstances leading up to the stabbing remain unclear.