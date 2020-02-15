Hundreds of runners take part in Chris Hixon Memorial 5K, honoring Parkland hero

HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – Two years ago, Chris Hixon, the Athletic Director for Marjory Stoneman Douglas Senior High School, lost his life while trying to stop the murderous rampage.

His family established an athletic scholarship in his memory, as well as the Chris Hixon Memorial 5K, which took place Saturday morning.

"For us, the best way to honor him was to continue to take care of student athletes," said Debra Hixon, Chris' wife.

Debra Hixon, wife of Marjory Stoneman Douglas athletic director Chris Hixon, who was killed during the school shooting on Feb. 14, 2018. (WPLG)

Hundreds of participants were racing for a cause at the second annual running of the event, which took place along the Hollywood Beach broadwalk.

Hixon was killed on Feb. 14 two years ago, along with 16 others, at Stoneman Douglas. He was running towards the shooter when he was gunned down.

His wife said last year's race helped to raise more than $25,000 for the family's athletic scholarship and they're hoping to match that this year.

“The community support has been overwhelming, but in a good way” Debra said. “They really are what gets us through those really hard days.”