Community remembers Parkland school shooting victims, 2 years later

PARKLAND, Fla. – Two years after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, communities across South Florida are coming together to honor the victims.

Seventeen people were killed when a gunman opened fire on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

Loved ones and community members are honoring their memories Friday with a planned day of service.

Broward County Public Schools will dismiss students early. Instead of classes, many will participate in a day of service honoring the lives of Alyssa Alhadeff, Scott Biegel, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, Aaron Feis, Jaime Guttenberg, Chris Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.

"It’s tough for many people here today and it’s tough knowing what happened here, but I’m just going to do my best, like many others, to try to bring the community together today,” Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School freshman Leo Bucco told Local 10 News.

As students arrived, Jay Hamm was waiting with his two dogs, Chibby Choo and K-Poppy. The hard-working dogs are part of the Paws for Compassion pet therapy team.

“It’s putting that little flutter in your heart that says, ‘Man, I feel better,’” Hamm said. “You know, and there’s no medicine comparable to it. You know, it’s just a beautiful type of medicine.”

Meanwhile, students at nearby Tradewinds Elementary School in Coconut Creek were spreading messages of love and support. The banners on which the messages were displayed will be sent to hospitals, rehabilitation centers and assisted-care facilities.

“We look forward to contributing all of our words of kindness to all different areas of our community,” principal Michael Breslaw said.

The city of Parkland has organized a service project at Pine Trails Park. There will be a community food-packing event with Food for the Poor at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. There will also be art on display to commemorate the victims and therapy dogs to provide support.

A commemoration ceremony conducted by spiritual leaders will be held at the amphitheater at 5 p.m.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation directing all state of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff.

A moment of silence is scheduled for 10:17 a.m.