Nurse says Spirit Airlines crew forced passengers to walk by uncovered woman’s corpse

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An 83-year-old woman died during a recent Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to the Juan Santamaría International Airport in Costa Rica, the airline reported on Friday evening. A nurse said the crew forced passengers -- including children -- to walk by the uncovered woman’s corpse.

According to Eric Hofmeyer, a spokesman for the airline, there were five passengers with medical training on the flight who administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation and flight attendants had an automated external defibrillator.

“We believe the flight attendants used every avenue available to help our guest,” Hofmeyer wrote in an e-mail.

Nurse Nathalie Albin wants Spirit Airlines to spend more on training crew for emergency situations. (Local 10 News)

Nurse Nathalie Albino, who is certified on CPR and Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, disagrees. The Broward Health Medical Center nurse wants the airline to spend more resources on training their crew members to handle emergency situations like the one she experienced.

“The way that Spirit Airlines handled this situation was disgraceful and appalling,” Albino said, adding that the Spirit Airlines’ crew “acted so poorly and unprofessional” and one of the flight attendants confessed they felt unprepared.

Albino was on her way to plan her destination wedding in Costa Rica when she volunteered to help the unresponsive woman. She said she and three others performed CPR for 35 minutes at the emergency exit row in front of three other passengers, and they were “unassisted by the flight crew" in CPR.

"They did not divert the plane, and continued directly to SJO in Costa Rica,” Albino wrote. “We were told we had another 49 minutes remaining on the flight. As we continued CPR it was evident that the woman would not be revived, and there was nothing we could do with the limited equipment we had.”

Albino said a passenger, who is a doctor, called her time of death at 13:10.

“If he was not there, CPR would have had to be continued for the remainder of the flight,” Albino said, adding that she wants the woman’s family to know that she and the other volunteers did everything they could to save her life.

Albino said they requested a blanket to cover the woman’s corpse, but the crew did not provide one, so the volunteers took off her sweater and put it over her head. Albino said they also requested to move the body away from the other passengers, but the crew was unable to do that as well.

“The alternative they offered was to put the corpse of the woman back in her seat, buckled in next to her friend,” Albino said.

Feeling powerless, Albino said she returned to her seat. Once they landed, she said paramedics were on scene, but the woman’s corpse was not removed from the plane. Instead, each passenger -- including her son -- had to disembark walking passed the dead woman’s corpse.

“It was pretty disrespectful ... Imagine if it was your mother or grandmother,” said Jonathan Bunda, Albino’s fiancé who was also a passenger in the flight.

Albino said there was only one helpful crew member who was keeping people from gathering around and recorded all of the information.

“Nobody else did anything to help us," Albino said, adding that she hopes that by sharing her experience Spirit Airlines will be motivated to equip their staff with “proper procedures and education for handling emergency situations.”

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Derrick Clemons contributed to this report.