Sen. Rick Scott speaks about coronavirus concerns while touring CBP sorting facility

DORAL, Fla. – U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, made a stop in South Florida Tuesday, where he toured a U.S. Customs and Border Protection international sorting facility in Doral, and coronavirus contamination from China was definitely on his mind.

While Local 10’s cameras were there, CBP canine Nero was alerted to several packages on the belt.

Counterfeit objects, like fake designer bags and Super Bowl rings were on display, but the bigger concern about shipments from China involve the new worldwide threat of coronavirus.

“I think that they’re doing the right thing by quarantining anybody that’s coming in, by preventing people from coming in if they’ve been to China. Unfortunately, we don’t have enough information because, remember, it’s communist China and they’re not being very transparent,” Scott said.

On the state level, Florida’s surgeon general briefed a state Senate committee Tuesday about protocols and teams in place for a potential outbreak.

There are no reported cases of coronavirus in Florida.