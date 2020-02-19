Miami Southridge Senior High School honored for inclusion with students

MIAMI – Miami Southridge High School has done so much for students with disabilities, they're now seeing double.

Double the honors, that is.

Not only is Southridge one of the Special Olympics‘ "Unified Champion" schools, on Tuesday, ESPN honored the South Florida school as one of its top five banner schools for its focus on inclusion.

Logan Alvarez, who is a senior at Southridge, helped create the inclusion program in 2017.

It brings together both students with and without disabilities so that they can interact and compete with one another. In just three years, the program caught the attention of ESPN, who honored the school on Tuesday.

ESPN broadcaster Jason Benetti, who has cerebral palsy, led the presentation on behalf of the network.

Students like Nicole Valle say that the inclusion program has changed her life.

The school’s unified team also received a surprise; a trip to Disney world for the whole group.