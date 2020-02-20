Body of missing Coral Springs woman found buried in backyard of Mississippi man’s home

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A South Florida woman who had been missing since last year was found buried in the backyard of a Mississippi man's home, police said.

Sarah Willard, 29, of Coral Springs, was found dead on Valentine's Day in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Jackson County, Mississippi, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Phillip York, 54, killed Willard and buried her body in his backyard.

Coral Springs police Officer Francis Capre said an investigation led detectives to believe that Willard had traveled to Mississippi in October.

A joint investigation between the FBI, Coral Springs Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff's Office led investigators to Willard's body.

Ezell said Willard met York online.

York has been charged with murder. Authorities did not say how Willard was killed.

Investigators said York is a felon who previously served 10 years in a Virginia prison for stabbing a woman.