3 vehicles set on fire outside Lauderhill home

Same vehicles targeted in January

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – An arson investigation is underway after at least three vehicles were set on fire in Lauderhill.

It happened Friday morning along Northwest 14th Street.

A resident told Local 10 News that a neighbor alerted her to the fire, so they rushed outside to put out the flames before it spread.

Just a month ago, the same vehicles were targeted.

Police are searching for the person responsible.

