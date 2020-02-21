3 vehicles set on fire outside Lauderhill home
Same vehicles targeted in January
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – An arson investigation is underway after at least three vehicles were set on fire in Lauderhill.
It happened Friday morning along Northwest 14th Street.
A resident told Local 10 News that a neighbor alerted her to the fire, so they rushed outside to put out the flames before it spread.
Just a month ago, the same vehicles were targeted.
Police are searching for the person responsible.
