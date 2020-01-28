Arsonist strikes several cars in Lauderhill neighborhood, nearly setting home on fire

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police in Lauderhill are searching for at least one suspect after several fires were set in a quiet neighborhood.

Multiple cars were damaged and one fire nearly spread to a home.

Authorities were back on the same Lauderhill street for the fourth time in a week, gathering evidence and taking photographs.

Residents were baffled and scared as they surveyed the damage on Tuesday.

"I saw my car was on fire," said Flora Joshua, who was asleep with her family when authorities arrived to extinguish the flames.

"Only God knows what would have happened," she said.

Fire officials have sent a substance to the lab in hopes of figuring out what was used to set the cars on fire.

“I just want the person to be caught because my life is at risk, my family’s life is at risk,” one resident said. “I am terrified.”