Police arrest man accused of stalking ex-girlfriend, killing her puppy

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A South Florida man has been arrested in Virginia after he stalked his ex-girlfriend and killed her puppy at a hotel in Wilton Manors, authorities announced Friday.

According to the Wilton Manors Police Department, officers responded to an aggravated stalking domestic violence and aggravated animal cruelty incident on Jan. 25 that occurred at Luck's Inn, which is located at 240 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

According to authorities, Jacob Kenneth Gonsalves, 21, had stalked his ex-girlfriend to the point where she abandoned her home and had been living at various locations.

Police said he also killed her puppy before fleeing to the Fredericksburg, Virginia area, where he was taken into custody Wednesday on unrelated charges.

Gonsalves will be extradited to Broward County for the aggravated stalking and aggravated animal cruelty charges against him.

“The Wilton Manors Police Department would like to thank the vigilant community members who provided tips on Gonsalves’s whereabouts as well as Broward County Crime Stoppers and the Fredericksburg Police Department for their assistance,” the Police Department said in a news release.