2 grandmothers vanish in Toyota Camry in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade police officers issued a Silver Alert on Sunday asking the public for help finding two grandmothers who vanished in Miami-Dade County.

Dania Arias-Rodriguez, 83, and her sister Ana maria Arias-Del Castillo, 84, were last seen driving away from the area of Southwest 18th Street near Southwest 117th Avenue.

According to Detective L. Averhoff, from the special victims bureau, Arias-Rodriguez was driving the four-door gray 2015 Toyota Camry with Florida tag LNP-F84. The “Missing Endangered” flyer reported Arias-Del Castillo is visiting from another country.