Published: February 24, 2020, 10:50 am Updated: February 24, 2020, 10:55 am

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A person who was inside an Infinity QX30 was injured during a Monday morning shooting in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriffs Office deputies responded after 5 a.m. along Northwest Fifth Avenue near Eighth Street.

Witnesses said they heard about eight shots fired in rapid succession from a machine gun.

This is a developing story.