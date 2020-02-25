Police: Model arrested at SoBe wine fest had ‘bloodshot, watery eyes’

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A model who once made headlines for posing for a picture with two police officers while dining topless submitted a written plea of not guilty on Tuesday and demanded a trial.

Cheyenne Lutek, 25, who has appeared in Playboy and Esquire magazines, was in court Monday facing charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. She was arrested on Sunday night during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

Two police officers said they saw Lutek walk through the entrance of the SBWFF event. Staff caught up with her and escorted her out of the venue. That was when officers told Lutek that she would not be allowed back into the venue because she did not have a ticket.

The report says she “became irate and attempted to strike (one of the officers) by wailing her arm.” She was then told to get on the ground where she was handcuffed “without incident."

Police described her behavior as erratic “oscillating between aggressive and non-compliant to calm and indifferent.” They reported a strong smell of alcohol on her breath, bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech.

Cheyenne Lutek was arrested on Sunday in Miami-Dade. (Miami-Dade Department of Corrections)

An Instagram user shared a video of the model struggling to get inside the event.

Lutek was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Sunday, and she wore orange prison scrubs when she faced Judge Gerald D. Hubbart on Monday. She was released on a $500 bond.

Lutek’s biography on her web site said she was born and raised in rural southern New Jersey and is now based out of New York City. As a fitness model, she was crowned as the 2012 NJ State Champion for discus in track and field. And she promotes herself on social media as a Douglas Elliman real estate agent.