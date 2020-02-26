Officials report Wilton Manors mayor died of aneurysm at age 41

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – The 41-year-old mayor of Wilton Manors died of an aneurysm on Tuesday night, city officials reported on Wednesday.

A city commission meeting was abruptly adjourned after Justin Flippen, who was elected mayor in 2018, was rushed to the hospital.

City workers lowered flags to half staff near Wilton Manors City Hall and there was a candlelight vigil late Tuesday night.

Flippen served as a city commissioner in Wilton Manors after he was elected in 2008. A decade later, Wilton Manors became the first city in Florida to have an all-LGBTQ city commission.

The graduate of Coconut Creek High School, Broward College, Florida Atlantic University and the University of Florida served as an intern for U.S. Senator Bob Graham.

Flippen also served as president of the Dolphin Democrats, a political club that describes him as “a fierce champion for the LGBTQ community and a proud Democrat.”

Rep. Ted Deutch grieved on Twitter.

“Like all of us who knew him, I am devastated by the news of Justin Flippen’s passing,” Deutch wrote. “Justin was a fine public servant, a wonderful person, and a dear friend. My thoughts are with his family as we all mourn this tragic loss. May Justin rest in peace.”