After 30-foot fall in Bali, firefighter recovers at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – After a 22-hour flight, Michael Hughes made it back to South Florida on Thursday from Bali, where he fell about 30 feet while visiting an ancient temple.

Hughes’ injuries included several broken ribs and five fractured vertebras in his back.

His boss, Pompano Beach Fire Chief John Jurgle, said he was glad the firefighter made it back, and he was grateful for all of the support from the community.

Hughes was hospitalized in Bali, but he really wanted to come home. His loved ones and the community raised about $100,000 to help him.

Hughes will be recovering at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.