Man arrested in Coral Gables for stalking Miami-Dade judge

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – After four months of attempts to harass and intimidate him, Miami-Dade County Circuit Court Judge George Sarduiy had enough of Christopher Shaw, police said.

Detectives and Sarduiy believe Shaw presented a credible threat to him and his wife. Officers arrested Shaw on Thursday in Coral Gables.

From November to February, Shaw sent him seven e-mails expressing “anger, feelings of revenge” and “made racially derogatory remarks,” according to the arrest report.

Shaw was unhappy with the way Sarduiy was presiding over the 30-year-old Miami-Dade County resident’s divorce and child custody case.

Shaw admitted to having sent the e-mails, and he provided some details prompting Sarduiy to suspect that he was following him, according to the report.

In 2016, Shaw was arrested for firing a weapon in public and for public intoxication. He wasn’t convicted and was sent to a rehabilitation program to treat addiction. Records show he completed the program in 2017.

In 2018, Shaw was charged with marijuana possession and he was sent back to a rehabilitation program to treat addiction. Records show he completed the program that same year.

On Thursday night, Shaw is facing a charge of aggravated stalking. He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. His bond is set at $5,000.