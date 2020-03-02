Robinhood experiences ‘system-wide outage’

MIAMI – Users of Robinhood, a popular free-trading app, are experiencing a system-wide outage on Monday.

A California-based company spokesperson released a statement saying they were working to resolve the issue “as soon as possible.”

Amid high trading volumes, users were getting an alert: “Your portfolio information is not available right now. Please check back later.”

After a wild Friday, stocks were rising sharply on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 700 points, after the International Monetary Fund and World Bank announced programs to help countries affected by the coronavirus.