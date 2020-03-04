Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds statewide call with school superintendents to discuss coronavirus concerns

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – On a statewide coronavirus call with superintendents and state leaders, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carlvalho offered to share with other districts the comprehensive plan they drafted for online learning in the event of school closures.

Also on the call, Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie, who discussed the recommendation that faculty, staff, students and their family members be encouraged to stay home if they are feeling sick, and to self-isolate for 14 days if they have visited any high risk coronavirus countries.

"We really should work to let our families and students know that they should self-report and self-isolate if they intend to travel, especially over spring break, to any of the high-risk places," Runcie said.

Both South Florida school districts have already suspended all international trips.

Now, Miami-Dade Schools will also begin conducting a case-by-case risk assessment for any out-of-county travel, especially to areas of the country experiencing an uptick in confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Facility rentals are also on their radar. These are groups, like churches, that rent school buildings during off-hours.

"We reserve the right to cancel those activities," said Carvalho.

Miami-Dade Schools said it has already experienced social media hoaxes, in which students say there were confirmed cases at their school.

Parents and students please do watch this clip 👇 Important #psa from ⁦@MiamiSup⁩ in regards to #coronavirus #SocialMedia #hoaxes - YOU can prevent the dissemination of misleading and erroneous information. ⁦@WPLGLocal10⁩ pic.twitter.com/F1XVicWj0e — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) March 4, 2020

There have not been any confirmed cases at any Florida school.

District leaders said they will be monitoring and cracking down on these cases, with the people responsible facing strict discipline, per the student code of conduct.