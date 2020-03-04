Man disengages GPS tracking before stealing several laptops from Office Depot, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are searching for a man who they said stole several laptops last month from an Office Depot.

The theft occurred just before 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Office Depot at 4460 Weston Road.

According to Davie police, the thief disengaged the GPS tracking on the computers’ settings and removed the wiring used to secure the laptops to their display stations.

Authorities said he ran out of the fire exit with five Lenovo, HP and Vivo computers, worth a total of $3,529.95.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.