Miami-Dade Police Department debuts new $75K airboat

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police can now reach and protect areas that were only accessible by helicopters in the past.

Local 10 News got a first look at Miami-Dade Police Department's very first airboat.

“They go camping, they go hiking, they observe wildlife, and now they’re going to be able to do all that feeling a little bit more safe," said Miami-Dade Police Det. Argemis Colome.

The new airboat creates a more efficient emergency response by MDPD's agricultural patrol section.

Colome said it's important people know "if they call 911, we're going to be able to get out there a lot more efficiently and quicker."

That's great news for those who come out to enjoy the beauty of the Everglades, but bad news for those with ill-advised intentions.

"This tool is going to help us get out there, not only to deter crime but also take care of people who are committing criminal activities, such as illegal activity and criminal dumping, and maybe even animal cruelty," Colome said.

The new airboat came with a hefty price tag. MDPD said it cost the department $75,000.