Man, 59, arrested in connection with Key West bank robbery

KEY WEST, Fla. – A 59-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a bank robbery that occurred last week in Key West.

The robbery was reported just before 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Centennial Bank branch located at 701 Whitehead St.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, Julio Cesar Diaz, of Key West, who was wearing a hat and sunglasses in an effort to conceal his identity, entered the bank, implied that he had a weapon and demanded money from an employee.

No injuries were reported.

The FBI did not disclose the amount of money taken.

Diaz had his initial appearance in Key West federal court on Monday.

No other details about the case have been released.