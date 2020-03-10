Norwegian Cruise Line headquarters in Miami-Dade County taking coronavirus precautions

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Norwegian Cruise Line is taking precautions in South Florida over coronavirus outbreak concerns.

At the cruise line's corporate headquarters in Northwest Miami-Dade County, the company is taking precautions that have been seen at a growing number of places of employment.

The new protocol is in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The novel virus spotlighting the cruise industry after multiple Broward County cases were traced to Port Everglades, and the U.S. State Department advising against cruise travel.

Tuesday morning at Norwegian headquarters, employees had their temperature checked and were asked to clean up at a hand washing station or take a generous pump of hand sanitizer.

Anyone with a high temperature would be asked not to enter the workplace.

Local 10 News’ Saira Anwer watched as staff in medical garb scanned foreheads and placed green wristbands on people who had already been checked and cleared for re-entry into their workplace.