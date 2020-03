WATCH: Miami-Dade County Public Schools holds press conference discussing coronavirus

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Concerns over COVID-19 are causing fears in the classroom.

School districts are meeting in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties in an attempt to put a plan in place as more cases of coronavirus are confirmed in South Florida.

Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade County Public Schools held a press conference to discuss concerns regarding COVID-19 and plans for educating students in the event schools are closed.