7 injured in Miami Gardens crash, paramedics say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Seven people were injured in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to Northwest 215th Street and Northwest 33rd Avenue and found four people seriously injured and three others injured.

A Fire Rescue helicopter landed near Miramar High School. The driver of the car involved was in police custody.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this story.