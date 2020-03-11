Girl fears ‘strange’ man who nearly kidnapped her at Little River Park

MIAMI – A 13-year-old girl said she is afraid the man who tried to kidnap her in Miami-Dade County’s West Little River neighborhood got away.

The student said she noticed a man was following her near the intersection of Northwest 25th Avenue and 103rd Street. The “strange” man caught up to her near the Little River Park at 1025 NW 24 Ave.

“He grabbed me by the hoodie,” she said, adding that he dragged her to the bleachers and forced her to sit down. “I was trying to stay, like get away from him and stuff, but he kept grabbing me back.”

Eventually, she said she managed to escape. Now police officers are searching for the man who neighbors said has been drinking and acting erratically at the Little River Park before. Officers are asking anyone with information about the man to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.