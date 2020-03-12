70ºF

3 Italian tourists diagnosed with COVID-19 in Cuba

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

MIAMI – Three Italian tourists are at the Pedro Kouri Medicine Institute on Thursday morning in Havana after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in Cuba.

According to Cuban public health officials, four Italian tourists traveling together arrived to Havana on Monday. They traveled to the Sancti Spiritus province to stay at a hostel in the city of Trinidad, officials said.

On Tuesday, the four Italians were tested for COVID-19. Only three tested positive, officials said. The epidemiological investigation into the cases continues.

