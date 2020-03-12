City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez self-quarantines amid coronavirus crisis

MIAMI – City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is self-quarantining after attending events in Miami this week where a Brazilian delegation member who has tested positive for COVID-19 was present.

Suarez said in a video message played at a news conference Thursday that he does not believe he had contact with the Brazlian president’s communications director, Fábio Wajngarten, during the events.

He said he has showed no symptoms of the virus, but is self-quarantining as a precaution.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, also announced Thursday that he is self-quarantining following potential contact with Wajngarten.

“The Embassy said the person had no symptoms leading up to or the day of the conference,” Scott said in a statement. “After consulting with the Senate’s attending physician and my personal doctor, I have been told that my risk is low, and I don’t need to take a test or quarantine. However, the health and safety of the American people is my focus and I have made the decision to self-quarantine in an abundance of caution.”

A statement from the president’s communications office on Thursday said Bolsonaro’s communications director Fábio Wajngarten joined Bolsonaro on a three-day trip to the U.S. and on Saturday was at the Mar-a-Lago resort, where he posted a photo of himself posing beside Trump.

A video from the event also showed him standing directly behind both presidents as they addressed a crowd.