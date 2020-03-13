COVID-19 pandemic response: Monroe County public schools extend spring break to March 27

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – After the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease and Control recommended school closures in Florida, Monroe County School District announced on Friday students’ spring break will end March 27.

The district also canceled all extracurricular activities from Saturday to March 29th and spring testing will be delayed for two weeks, the announcement said.

To deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the district will be deep cleaning schools to be prepared to resume classes on March 30. The district asked all staff to report to work on March 23.