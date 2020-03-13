Children came in contact with COVID-19 patient in Miami-Dade, Carvalho says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Dozens of students from public and private schools in Miami-Dade County came in contact with a COVID-19 patient who was an employee of the Town of Bay Harbor Islands, Miami-Dade County Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said during a Friday news conference.

Carvalho said the decision to close schools on Monday came after he received a report from public health officials warning him of the risk. The COVID-19 patient was responsible for aftercare services, Carvalho said.

Carvalho said there was a delay in the reporting of the Bay Harbor Islands case and the links it had to students.

"For then the Department of Health to deny that confirmation, for then a retraction to take place, for then last night at 10:13 p.m. to learn that that person tested positive,” Carvalho said while expressing frustration about the potential risk for students.

It’s unclear if the children were in contact with the COVID-19 patient before or after the diagnosis.

The Florida Department of Health recorded the case of the Bay Harbor Islands employee as a Broward County case because of where she lives.